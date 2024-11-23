LSU’s Daimion Collins Reinjures Same Shoulder, And It Could Be Serious Again

Junior power forward Daimion Collins appeared ready to soar against Pittsburgh Friday afternoon and be the vital part of LSU’s basketball team that coach Matt McMahon has craved more than a year.

But on a missed dunk with 2:26 to play in the first half, the 6-foot-9 transfer from Kentucky landed awkwardly on his right shoulder and never returned to the game. The shoulder appeared dislocated and he writhed in pain as he left the court leaning to his right after McMahon and trainer Shawn Eddy spoke to him stretched out on the floor. He did not return to action.

“Obviously, our concern is at a high level,” McMahon said after a 74-63 loss to the Panthers in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

LSU LEADS AT HALFTIME, PLAYS WELL IN LOSS TO PITTSBURGH

Collins was the No. 3 power forward in the country and No. 14 overall prospect from Atlanta, Texas, when he signed with Kentucky before the 2021-22 season. After two seasons there as a backup, he came to LSU for the 2023-24 season, but dislocated the same right shoulder on Nov. 24, 2023, against North Florida after scoring nine points with four rebounds and two blocked shots in 13 minutes. After trying to play in LSU’s next game, he was lost for the season and had surgery. He could be in the same situation again.

McMahon had high hopes for Collins entering the 2024-25 season with his shoulder completely healed and ready.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete,” McMahon told Tiger Rag in October before the season. “I don’t know if I’ll ever coach anyone like him.”

McMahon coached NBA superstar guard Ja Morant at Murray State.

“Different positions,” McMahon said in October. “Daimion’s got a 7-foot-4 inch wingspan and a 40-plus-inch vertical. That’s a freak. That’s rare. And he’s one of the fastest guys on the team. He is fully cleared. Got his medical redshirt after the shoulder surgery. Did a great job with his rehab. Fully cleared since early August. So, no restrictions, full go. He’s got a thin build, but he’s gotten stronger. He’s gotten himself into a great place.”

And now he may have to do it all over again.

Collins had just finished running down the court fast and free Friday when he caught a pass from guard Vyctorius Miller on a fast break after a Pittsburgh turnover. He went up for a dunk and at high point displayed that wide wing span. But he may have gone too hard and fast, and he missed and injured himself.

Collins finished with two points and four rebounds in only seven minutes off the bench. He was just getting warmed up. That after scoring five points with seven rebounds and three blocked shots in 22 minutes in the win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday. In LSU’s victory at Kansas State on Nov. 14, Collins scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting with three rebounds in 22 minutes.

McMahon had no more details Friday on Collins’ status. The Tigers (4-1) play at 2 p.m. Sunday against Central Florida (4-1), which lost 86-70 to No. 19 Wisconsin in the second tournament game Friday.