LSU’s Crews, Morgan named to roster for U.S. Collegiate National Team

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the final 26-man U.S. Collegiate National Team Roster, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Collegiate National Team will compete at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands.

The final squad was named after completing the 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a five-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina.

LSU is one of five schools with two players on the U.S. Collegiate National Team, along with Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and begin Honkbalweek Haarlem on Saturday. The Stars and Stripes open against Japan at 7 a.m. CT Saturday and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

The 2022 Collegiate Team is led by Manager Mike Bianco of Ole Miss, and he is joined on the staff by Xan Barksdale, Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (East Carolina), Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State) and Mike’s son Drew Bianco, who is serving as Team USA’s bullpen coach after completing his fourth season as an LSU player. The younger Bianco has transferred to the University of Houston.

The roster features four returning members from last summer’s Collegiate National Team, including Crews, Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss), Paul Skenes (Air Force), and Kyle Teel (Virginia). Yohandy Morales (Miami) is the fifth and final member of the roster with national team experience, having played for the Red, White, and Blue as a member of the 2013 12U National Team–where he won a world title–and the 2018 18U National Team.

Five of the athletes on the 2022 roster also participated in the USA Baseball National Team Development Program (NTDP). Crews worked his way through the NTDP three times, meanwhile, Enrique Bradfield Jr.(Vanderbilt), Ross Dunn (Utah), Gonzalez and Morales each participated in the program once.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

The full 26-man 2022 U.S. Collegiate National Team Roster follows:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss

*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

*Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

*denotes national team alumnus

^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant