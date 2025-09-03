LSU’s Creativity On Offense Helped Win The Night At Clemson

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU’s offensive approach last season tended to be one-dimensional at times as the attack relied on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for virtually everything. That worked most of the time, but led to three straight losses in October and November at Texas A&M, to Alabama and at Florida that wrecked the season.

The inability to run the ball made the offense predictable. LSU coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, offensive line coach Brad Davis and new run game coordinator Alex Atkins – the former Florida State offensive coordinator – went into No. 4 Clemson last Saturday night with an intention to keep new Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s unit on its heels.

NEW LSU RUN GAME COORDINATOR ALEX ATKINS’ IMPACT PREDICTED BY TIGER RAG

And it worked as the No. 9 Tigers upset No. 4 Clemson, 17-10, and vaulted to No. 3 in the nation on Monday in the Associated Press poll – LSU’s highest rankings since the 2019 national championship season.

“I think we all knew what we needed to be better at from last year, and that was a running game that allowed Garrett the opportunity to be a complete player,” Kelly said after the game Saturday.

“I think it’s been pretty obvious that there’s been an emphasis in making sure that we run the ball and become more balanced to set up play action,” Kelly said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “Some of our best plays were the play-action throws.”

Kelly, Sloan Davis and Atkins implemented more running schemes with more players involved.

“I think our big thing this year – our focus is going to be keep it tight, keep it smaller, and really let our guys play fast,” Sloan said before the season.

LSU rushed for just 108 yards on 31 carries, but there were four runs of eight yards or more and six ball carriers as the Tigers kept Clemson guessing. Even Nussmeier had a 10-yard rush. And wide receiver Zavion Thomas gained 14 yards on a reverse and threw a 16-yard completion to wide receiver Aaron Anderson.

“I thought our staff did a great job of game planning and making sure we got them into some weaker looks defensively, where we could attack them,” Kelly said.

Offensive linemen were heavily involved in pulling. Wide receivers and tight ends also pulled as blockers. LSU scored its first touchdown on a 2-yard run by running back Caden Durham for a 10-10 tie in the third quarter with transfer tight ends Donovan Green and Bauer Sharp leading the blocking.

“When you’re in a spread offense, you have to be creative,” Kelly said. “You’re moving receivers and tight ends around. Your run game can feature wide receivers in it as well. They’re blocking and running.”

29 punches it in for the score @CadenDurham29 | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/gQwE1DqNpD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 31, 2025

LSU gave Clemson eye candy throughout the game with misdirection that helped open the passing game as Sloan got the match-ups he wanted. On Nussmeier’s touchdown pass to tight end Trey’Dez Green for the 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, LSU had three tight ends on the field. Sharp and Green blocked for a fake screen to allow the 6-foot-7 Green to get one-on-one coverage from 5-11 cornerback Avieon Terrell (5’11).

“We have to continue to be that way and find the areas where we can get the best looks to run the football,” Kelly said.

LSU’s offense scored just 17 points and struggled to just a field goal in the first half, but Kelly, Sloan and company showed that his offense has the potential to do much more as this season goes on.

The No. 3 Tigers (1-0) host Louisiana Tech (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.