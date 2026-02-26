LSU’s Chris Stanfield Still Out With Hand Injury, But Cade Arrambide To Play This Weekend

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The No. 1 LSU baseball team expects to be 1-for-2 on injured players this weekend against Dartmouth and Northeastern at Alex Box Stadium.

Starting sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide will play when the Tigers (8-1) host Dartmouth (1-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday on SEC Network+ after injuring his foot during LSU’s 7-6 loss to McNeese State on Tuesday.

“He’s fine and will play,” Johnson said at a press conference Thursday. Arrambide is fourth on the team in hitting .355 (11 for 31) with three home runs, three doubles and nine RBIs.

The news is not as good for senior starting left fielder Chris Stanfield, who bruised his hand sliding into home in the Tigers’ second game of the season on Feb. 14 and has missed the last seven games. He possibly could be available for pinch-running or defense, but will not hit.

Tiger Rag Exclusive – LSU coach Jay Johnson on revenue sharing and his LSU future: “There are some schools that are all in on baseball. And we need to be one of those schools. We’re not there yet.”https://t.co/UEMFlHzZdF — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 24, 2026

“We’re not there yet,” Johnson said of Stanfield. “I want to get him back, but I want to get him back at 100 percent.”

Stanfield is hitting .286 (2 for 7) with one double. He started 67 of 68 games last season and hit .298 with 15 doubles, two triples and a home run with five stolen bases in six tries.

The Tigers host Northeastern (0-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dartmouth at 1 p.m. Sunday and Northeastern at 6:30 p.m. Monday. All games are on SEC Network+.



