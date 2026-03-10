LSU’s Chris Stanfield Expected Back This Week Just In Time To Spark “Vanilla” Offense

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just when the LSU offense needs a major jolt, one of the Tigers more electric players is expected back either Tuesday night against Creighton or this weekend at Vanderbilt.

Senior left fielder Chris Stanfield, who hit .298 in 67 starts and 68 games last season with 15 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases in six attempts and a home run, has not played since the second game of the season on Feb. 14 when he injured his hand sliding into home.

“He swung the bat full go today for the first time, so that is good,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said on his first weekly radio show of the season on Monday night. “I wouldn’t say I’m anticipating playing him tomorrow (Tuesday) in full capacity. We’re now, though, at the point where you can start seeing him in games in maybe some limited capacity with the hope of seven to 10 days playing in a role that we need him. That’s back in the lineup.”

"It's really a tough question, man," second baseman Brayden Simpson said when asked about the crux of LSU's offensive issues. "I don't know."

So between now and when he starts again, Stanfield could pinch run, pinch hit and be a defensive substitution. He was LSU’s center fielder last season as a junior after transferring from Auburn. He returned for his senior year after not being drafted and moved to left field with sophomore Derek Curiel taking over in center.

LSU (12-5) hosts Creighton (5-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium before opening Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt (10-7) on Friday (6 p.m., SEC Network+) in Nashville.

The Tigers have suffered on offense in recent weeks and have lost four of their last five games, including two straight to Sacramento State over the weekend at home.

“I’m optimistic we’re going to get him back,” Johnson said. “Cannot come soon enough from my chair, but we’ve got to make sure he’s right and 100 percent good to go.”

Johnson said his offense needs the spark that Stanfield is known for providing.

“The type of team we have this year, his skills that he brings to the table are unique, and they fit well with everybody else,” Johnson said. “Having him out, it’s made us a little bit vanilla, in a way. We’ve probably felt, and you fans maybe have felt, his impact not being in there and maybe appreciate him a little bit more.”

Stanfield proved to be a clutch hitter last season. He broke up a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning of game two of the best-of-three national championship series against Coastal Carolina with a two-run single for a 3-1 lead, and the Tigers went on to win 5-1 and take the title.

“Obviously, a huge hit in the national championship game,” Johnson said. “I believe he’s a big reason we won the national championship last year.”

With LSU leading just 6-4 in game two of the best-of-three Super Regional against West Virginia, he hit a two-run single for an 8-4 lead before the Tigers went on to win, 12-5.

“That was kind of the nail in the coffin,” Johnson said. “It was like, ‘We’re going to the College World Series.'”

Stanfield played center field in the 2025 season after transferring from Auburn. He moved to left field this season with sophomore Derek Curiel moving to center from left, where Johnson wanted him as a learning freshman.

“You’re not just talking about a speedy defense guy,” Johnson said of Stanfield. “And I thought he improved as a player. He had a really good fall. The idea was to probably hit him in the lead-off spot, which we did opening day.”