LSU’s Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford named All-SEC first team by the Associated Press

It’s a sweep for LSU guard Cam Thomas.

Thomas, bidding to become the fourth freshman in SEC history to lead the league in scoring and the first since the Tigers’ Chris Jackson in 1988-89, was selected All-SEC first team by the league coaches and the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Also, forward Trendon Watford was named first team by the AP and second team by the coaches. Point guard Javonte Smart was a second-team choice by the coaches.

Thomas, who was also named to the All-SEC freshman team by the conference coaches, is averaging a league-leading 23.1 points heading into the SEC tournament. No. 3 seed LSU (16-8, 11-6) plays the winner of Thursday’s Ole Miss-South Carolina game Friday night at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena.

His 19 games scoring 20 points or more are the most by any Division I freshman this season and has scored 25 or more points 14 times including seven of the last 10 games.

The Chesapeake, Virginia native also leads the SEC in free throw percentage (87.6), field goals made (169), free throws made (163) and free throw attempts (186). He had a school record 42 consecutive free throw makes earlier this season.

It’s third straight year an LSU guard has been named All-SEC first team by league coaches as Thomas joins Skylar Mays from last season and Tremont Waters in 2019. Like Thomas, Waters was also named All-SEC first team by the AP in 2019.

Watford, a sophomore from Birmingham, Alabama, is ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in six stat categories. He’s second on the team in scoring at 16.2 points per game (7th in the SEC) and 7.4 rebounds (6th in SEC).

Smart, a junior from Baton Rouge, is ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in seven stat categories. He averages 15.8 points and leads the conference in three-point percentage at 43.4 percent and in minutes played 35.4.per game.

Earlier this year, Smart became the 43rd person in LSU history to top 1,000 career points and is the 13th player in LSU history to record 1,000 points-200 assists-100 steals in their career. He’s on a 10-game streak of double figure scoring games.

COACHES

1st team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

2nd team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

AP

1st team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, Sr., Greensboro, Alabama; Moses Moody, Arkansas, 6-6, 205, Fr., Little Rock, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-3, 170, So., Los Angeles; Cameron Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 210, Fr., Chesapeake, Va.; Trendon Watford, LSU, 6-9, 240, So., Birmingham, Alabama.

2nd team All-SEC

Tre Mann, Florida, 6-5, 190, So., Gainesville, Florida; Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia, So., 5-10, 180, Houston; John Petty, Alabama, 6-5, 184, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama; Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri, 6-10, 260, Sr., East St. Louis, Illinois; Dru Smith, Missouri, 6-3, 203, Sr., Evansville, Indiana.

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Newcomer of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas