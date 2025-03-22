LSU’s Brian Kelly Talks Spring Practice: O-Line, Will John Emery Come Back – Full Video

March 22, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Football 0
LSU football coach spoke to reporters after a spring practice on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Glenn Guilbeau).

LSU football coach Brian Kelly met the media Saturday afternoon after a spring practice.

Kelly discussed an improving and deep offensive line that has featured a hefty amount of competition, as opposed to last year when the starting five was very well set going into spring and did not change.

“There’s no Will Campbell out there,” Kelly said of the three-year starting left tackle, who is expected to be a high first round draft choice in the NFL Draft next month. “They’ve got to make progress every day. We’ve got more than five guys who can play in the SEC.”

Watch the full video here:

LSU has seven practices in so far and will include spring practice on the week of April 14 with two practices after a scrimmage on Saturday, April 12, in Tiger Stadium.

