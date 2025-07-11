LSU’s Brian Kelly Is Recruiting Recruiters Like Mad, And Solidifying His Job Security – Opinion

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will enter his fourth season with the Tigers on Aug. 30 at Clemson.

Many out there – fans and area media members alike as well as out-of-state media – feel that this is a make-or-break year for Kelly, who has clearly underachieved commensurate to his contract. He has the contract of a coach who has won a national championship – nearly $100 million over 10 years that began after the 2021 season when he left Notre Dame. But he hasn’t won a national championship on the major college level.

Not only has he not made the College Football Playoff at LSU, he hasn’t come close, and the program he walked into did win the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020 – less than two years before his arrival. He has also gone 0-for-3 in season openers, including last year’s 27-20 loss to a USC team that finished a very average 7-6 and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

LSU getting creative with its recruiting related job titles. Just added yet another:https://t.co/fUMnhbIexc — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 11, 2025

Many say if he loses this season’s opener, he’s in trouble. Many more say if he doesn’t make the newly expanded 12-team playoff for the second straight year, he will be in serious trouble, meaning a contract renegotiation or some sort of settlement and early retirement for the 63-year-old.

First of all, he could lose his fourth straight opener and still make the 12-team playoff. Because Clemson could likely be the best team on the schedule. There is not another game on the schedule that is as close to a sure loss as Clemson, other than maybe Ole Miss on the road on Sept. 27 or at Alabama on Nov. 8. Florida and Texas A&M will both be in Baton Rouge. LSU hasn’t beaten coach Lane Kiffin in Oxford, but he tends to blow big games as much as Kelly.

So, read it here first. I believe LSU will finally reach the playoffs this season at 10-2 with a loss to Clemson and another one at either Ole Miss or Alabama. But if LSU loses its opener and finishes 9-3 and out of the playoffs, or even 8-4, Kelly will not be let go. Period. He’s just got too much going on – like this week, for example, as LSU’s resources continue to dole out the dough like never before.

Big Hatter – One of nation’s top recruits commits to @LSUfootball https://t.co/1gsLwgaYDx — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 10, 2025

As bad as a fourth straight season for Kelly out of the playoffs would sit with the LSU Nation and his fourth season with three or more losses, he will be back in 2026. Bank on it.

Because LSU has too much bank invested in Kelly. There will still be six years left on his contract at just under $10 million a year. And the same guy who hired him – athletic director Scott Woodward – is still LSU’s AD. That’s important.

But here is a more critical reason. Kelly is on fire in recruiting on three levels – the NCAA Transfer Portal, traditional high school recruiting, and of late, his recruiting of recruiters – all of which should eventually help LSU win big after 2025, regardless of what happens in 2025.

Kelly has had the No. 1 portal class since early this year because of a newfound financial commitment via LSU’s resources. Then, just a day ago, his high school class of 2026 jumped from No. 8 in the nation to No. 6 in the On3.com rankings and from No. 11 to No. 7 in 247sports.com’s rankings. That was because he garnered a commitment from the No. 1 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN, in defensive lineman Lamar Brown of University High.

BREAKING: LSU has hired Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Sam Petitto.



Petitto, an Amite native, spent nearly a decade with Nick Saban as Alabama's Director of Personnel Operations.



More on the new front office hire by LSU's Austin Thomas:➡️ https://t.co/tpL6nmmw7o pic.twitter.com/K3kJ6Y1Mu2 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) July 11, 2025

And on Friday, Kelly nabbed his third premium recruiter tactician from a major program in four days – Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Sam Petito, who was directly involved in former Alabama coach Nick Saban’s virtually annual No. 1 recruiting classes with the Tide from 2016-23. Alabama won two national titles over that span. And Ohio State won the crown last season in his only year there.

Petito will be the Tigers’ Director of Scouting and Personnel Strategy under virtual General Manager Austin Thomas, whose official title is Senior Associate Athletic Director/Football Administration.

On Thursday, Kelly and Thomas hired away USC Director of Scouting and Player Relations Jeff Martin to be the Tigers’ Executive Director of Player Personnel.

And on Tuesday, Kelly and Thomas lured away Ole Miss Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden to be Thomas’ Assistant General Manager.

While recruiting the nation’s top defensive lineman in Brown and another top 10 or top five class, Kelly has been recruiting recruiters for the future and incrementally making his job status that much more secure – barring a complete fallout in 2025.

Not overly popular and underachieving after 10-4 and 6-2, 10-3 and 6-2 and 9-4 and 5-3 seasons, Kelly is still looking like LSU’s coach for several more years. Bank on it. LSU apparently is.

And considering the recent hires he has made for future recruiting, Kelly is not just banking on his No. 1 portal class. He’s getting greedy, and he needs to be that.