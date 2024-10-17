LSU’s Bradyn Swinson Didn’t Get The Play Call, But He Made The Play Of His Life

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Details, details, sometimes they’re not that important, even in football.

Such as on Saturday night when Ole Miss tried to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the LSU 4-yard line in the first quarter. The score was 0-0 at the time, but the play was one of the critical reasons why the No. 13 Tigers went on to upset the No. 9 Rebels, 29-26, in overtime and rose to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll two days later while Ole Miss cratered to No. 18.

LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson shot through the Ole Miss offensive line virtually unblocked and nailed tailback Henry Parrish Jr. for a yard loss on that fourth down gamble by Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin.

“It was the greatest play of my career,” Swinson said Tuesday at player interviews. “The greatest play of my life, it really was.”

Not bad for an ad lib by Swinson, a senior from Douglasville, Georgia, who leads the Tigers in tackles for losses (8.5 for -61 yards) and in sacks (seven for -56) as LSU (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) prepares to play at Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday at (6 p.m., ESPN).

Not bad for a guy who did not know what the defensive call was.

“They did a no-huddle, and when I looked to the sideline, we didn’t have a call in yet,” Swinson said.

But Ole Miss had run three straight, no-huddle runs up the middle to Parrish from the 13-yard line, where the Rebels had started their drive following an interception of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Parrish gained two, two and five yards before the fourth down.

“I saw everybody down,” Swinson said. “Then I saw a little receiver that I thought was going to block me. And then I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m just going to shoot the gap.’ It’s obviously going to be the same thing.”

And he was right. Parrish got it on the same play again.

LSU Not Surprised By Lane Kiffin’s Call

“So, when I shot it, the guys Gio (Paez, LSU defensive tackle) had a great push initially up the middle. He pushed the center back, so the center couldn’t move. And I just shot it, and I made the tackle in the backfield. Sai’vion (Jones, LSU defensive end) comes over and he blocks it off, too, so they couldn’t even go forward. That’s just a whole bunch of team ball just coming together right there.”

Swinson still doesn’t know what the defensive call was.

“You probably have to ask Whit or somebody,” he said of linebacker Whit Weeks, who had a game-high 18 tackles and two for loss with a forced fumble. Swinson finished with eight tackles, two sacks and 2.5 stops for losses.

LSU DE Bradyn Swinson is second in the SEC with seven sacks on the season Photo By LSU

“Can’t ask me,” Swinson said. “Just pure instinct. I don’t even remember a play call.”

Swinson not knowing the call, but making the play, did not surprise LSU coach Brian Kelly.

“Yeah, that’s pretty typical for Bradyn,” Kelly said with a laugh this week. “He doesn’t get many of the calls right, so that’s pretty common. He’s a pretty darned good player, but sometimes we have to worry if he gets the right play call.”

Kelly confirmed that a call was made. Swinson just missed it.

“They didn’t change personnel on that play, even though it was the goal line, because they wanted to go fast,” Kelly said. “So that’s a play that goes to our green dot, which is our communication to the front. And there is a chance that the edge player (Swinson or Jones) may not get the exact call, but he knows where to be and what his gap responsibility is in that situation. The (offensive) formation would dictate what his alignment and assignment is.”

Sometimes, just common football sense works.

“At times, you’ve just got to get your cleats in the ground and play smart football,” Kelly said. “And he did.”

Now, if Swinson can start getting more calls and eating his breakfast more, there is no telling how many more plays of his life await.

“I’m not a big breakfast guy. That’s what I’m trying to get better at,” he said.

Swinson revealed that he did not have breakfast before the South Carolina game last month that kicked off at 11 a.m. eastern time in Columbia, S.C. He had trouble with cramps throughout the game because of his empty stomach, but he still made three sacks in a 36-33 LSU win.

“You know what’s crazy. That game I did not have an appetite,” he said. “I was just angry that game. I don’t even know why, but I wasn’t hungry. And that’s really why I was cramping up the majority of that game.”

With a good breakfast, or at least some Wheaties, maybe Swinson could have had six sacks at South Carolina.

“Yeah, maybe,” he said. “I’ve gotten way better at eating since that game. They’re making sure I get my nutrition. I’m just not a breakfast guy. I don’t know what it is. Really not an early morning guy. Probably if my dad cooked some some grits and pancakes, a home-cooked breakfast, yeah. But other than that, I’m just going to put a hot pocket in there and let’s go.”

Breakfast or not, knowing the play or not, Swinson has kept the pocket hot all season.



