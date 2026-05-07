LSU’s Arni Sveinsson Makes Team International For Arnold Palmer Cup

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU sophomore golfer ‘Arni Sveinsson of Garðabær, Iceland, has been named to Team International as part of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Cup that will be played July 3-5 at Tralee Golf Links in West Barrow, Ireland. The United States leads the all-time series, 15-13-1.

This will be the 30th playing of the Palmer Cup, co-founded by legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Sveinsson will be making his second straight appearance after helping Team International to a win in 2025 when he scored two match point wins to help the international team claim the Palmer Cup in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

This year the sophomore is ranked as the No. 11 amateur golfer in the world and has ranked as high as No. 8 this season. Sveinsson has shot 69.83 in 24 rounds of play this season, which included a season-best single round of 64 at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Sveinsson has finished top 15 in six tournaments this season, including a tournament win at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational when he shot a season-best 13-under 203.

LSU coach Jake Amos will be a co-assistant coach for Team International.