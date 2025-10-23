LSU’s Arni Sveinsson And Dan Hayes Named SEC Golfers Of The Week

Tiger Rag News Services

Sophomore Árni Sveinsson and freshman Dan Hayes have been named golfers of the week by the Southeastern Conference.

Sveinsson earned his second such honor this season in just four tournaments for LSU. The Icelander earned the second tournament title of his collegiate career at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in Mississippi on Monday.

Over the three days and three rounds, he recorded a 13-under-par 203 (66, 70, 67). He tied for second on par threes and par fours with averages of 2.83 and 3.84 to go with 13 total birdies.

Hayes earned his third SEC Freshman of the Week honor in four tournaments. He finished with a four-under-par 212 (67, 72, 73). with a season best five-under 67 in round one.

After three straight tournament victories, LSU has jumped seven spots to No. 2 in Scoreboard’s rankings behind Virginia.

The Tigers will open up their spring schedule on February 9 at the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.