LSU’s Angel Reese selected semifinalist for Naismith’s College Player of Year

LSU’s record-setting forward Angel Reese was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Reese received the honor on the same day the organization named LSU coach Kim Mulkey a semifinalist for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year on Thursday.

The finalists for both awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 21.

LSU (28-2) will learn its fate Sunday when the NCAA Selection Committee announces its 68-team field at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Reese, named to the All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team on last week, set a school record for double-doubles in a season at 28, breaking the existing mark of former All-American Sylvia Fowles. She led both the Tigers and SEC with 23.4 points per game and 15.5 rebounds per game.

Reese earned a league-high seven SEC Player of the Week honors throughout the 2022-23 season. She had five games this year with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the nation.