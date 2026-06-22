LSU’s Angel Reese Reaches 1,000 Rebounds In Record Time, And Wins 2nd Straight Over Caitlin Clark

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU superstar forward Angel Reese continues to dominate the WNBA in her third season.

On Saturday, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, and she helped her new Atlanta Dream team beat her nemesis Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, 113-96, in the process in Atlanta.

Reese achieved the milestone in 79 career games, 10 games faster than Tina Charles, the previous record holder who got to 1,000 in 2012.

Reese got her 1,000th with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter. She finished the game with 18 points and eight rebounds.

“I think people don’t realize rebounding is harder than you think,” Reese said after the game. “Defensive rebounds are a little bit easier than going in and crashing every single time to give a second chance opportunity on the offensive end.”

Reese leads the WNBA with 11.9 rebounds a game this season. She averaged 13.1 rebounds a game in her rookie season in 2024 after becoming the seventh pick of the first round by the Chicago Sky. Reese averaged 12.6 rebounds in 2025 for the Sky. At LSU, she averaged 15.4 rebounds in the 2022-23 season when she led the Tigers to their first basketball national championship and 13.4 in her senior season in 2023-24.

Chicago, which finished in last place in Reese’s first two seasons with the team, traded Reese to Atlanta in April for two first round draft choices.

Reese’s rebounding has helped power the Dream to an 11-4 start for first place in the WNBA Eastern Conference.

“You can look statistically, it gives us more points,” Reese said. “It gives us more opportunities. Just being able to go out and do what I do every single night just shows my consistency.”

Reese and the Dream beat Clark and Indiana in back-to-back games last week. Atlanta won 108-101 at Indianapolis last Thursday. Indiana is is third in the Eastern Conference at 9-7.

Clark, the first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, still leads Reese, 6-4, in head-to-head games going back to Indiana’s loss to LSU in the 2022-23 national championship game and Indiana’s win over LSU in the Elite Eight the following season. In WNBA games, Clark leads 5-3. Indiana beat Atlanta, 83-71, on June 4 in Indianapolis in the first meeting this season.

Clark is third in the NBA in scoring with 21.1 points a game, while Reese is averaging 15.3 for 22nd in the league.