LSU’s Angel Reese, Mikayah Williams received SEC’s weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese and Mikaylah Williams captured two of the Southeastern Conference’s top honors, the league office announced Tuesday.

Reese, a preseason first team All-SEC selection, helped No. 9 LSU (18-2, 5-1) to league wins over Alabama and Arkansas with a pair of double-doubles, averaging 18 points and 16.5 rebounds in her two outings.

Reese has 12 double-doubles this season and four games with at least 15 rebounds.

WIlliams shared the SEC’s Freshman of the Week honors with South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley. She averaged 17.5 points in her team’s two victories, including a career-high 21 in SEC play in Sunday’s blowout of Arkansas. It was her sixth 20-point game to go with nine rebounds, three assists, a block and steal.

LSU hosts No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday where ESPN’s College GameDay will be originating from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Doors to the PMAC will open at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast locally on both 98.1-FM and 107.3-FM.