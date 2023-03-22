LSU’s Angel Reese, Alexis Morris named regional finalists on WBCA team

Two of the driving forces in LSU’s road to its first Sweet 16 in nine years have been selected regional finalists on the 2022-23 WBCA All-America team.

Sophomore forward Angel Reese and fifth-year senior guard Alexis Morris were named to the list of regional finalists Wednesday. The WBCA’s NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be released later this month. Reese and Morris were both named to the Southeastern Conference’s first team.

The third-seeded Tigers (30-2) face second-seeded Utah (27-4) in Friday’s Sweet 16 at 4 p.m. on ESPN in Greenville, South Carolina.

Reese, a transfer from Maryland, is the team’s leading scorer (23.8) and rebounder (15.7), topping the SEC in both categories during the regular season where LSU was the league’s runner-up to South Carolina.

Reese established a school record with 30 double-doubles, including a highlight reel performance during the first two rounds of LSU’s NCAA Tournament against Hawaii and Michigan. She averaged 29.5 points, 19.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 3 steals and three assists during her team’s two wins in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The native of Baltimore, Maryland was selected the SEC’s Player of the Week a record seven times during the regular season.

Morris is LSU’s second-leading scorer at 14.7 points and led the Tigers with 4.0 assists. She had eight games this season with 20-plus points, including a career-high 31 in a home win on Jan. 30 over Tennessee.