LSU’s Aneesah Morrow recognized for superlative efforts when No. 7 Tigers needed her most

LSU transfer Aneesah Morrow earned a pair of honors Tuesday following a breakthrough performance in the Cayman Island Classic that earned the Tigers a pair of wins.

Morrow was named both the Southeastern Conference player of the week and also landed a spot on this week’s USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale national player of the week team.

With LSU playing without first team All-America forward Angel Reese and sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith (knee injury), Morrow led the Tigers wins over Niagara and Virginia, averaging 32.5 points and 13.0 rebounds.

Morrow touched off the week with a 17-point effort with seven steals, four rebounds and two blocks in a home win over Texas Southern. She had a double-double in her team’s first win over Niagara with 28 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals.

Morrow followed that with her second straight double-double, scoring a career-high 37 points with 16 rebounds against Virginia.

She was named ESPN’s national player of the week on Monday and was joined by North Carolina State’s River Baldwin, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Richmond’s Maggie Doogan and UCLA’s Kiki Rice on the USBWA player of the week list.

LSU (7-1) returns to action at home Thursday in the SEC/ACC Challenge against No. 9 Virginia Tech at 8 p.m.