LSU’s Aneesah Morrow Picked in First Round in WNBA Draft

A moment of pure joy unfolded at the 2025 WNBA Draft as Aneesah Morrow, the tireless powerhouse from LSU, saw her dreams come true. With the 7th overall pick, the Connecticut Sun cast their vote of confidence in the former LSU forward.

Morrow has been a rebounding sensation, leading Division I with an impressive 13.5 rebounds per game, while also topping the scoring charts for the Tigers with an average of 18.7 points. Her college career has been nothing short of spectacular, amassing 104 double-doubles, the second-most in Division I history.

For the second year in a row, a player from LSU was selected with the seventh overall pick; the Chicago Sky selected Angel Reese with the same pick last year. This marks the fourth year in a row that LSU has had a player selected in the WNBA Draft. The WNBA season begins on May 16.

Before making waves at LSU, Morrow dominated at DePaul, establishing herself as one of the nation’s elite players. During her sophomore year, she averaged a whopping 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds, sharing the spotlight with only one other player, Angel Reese, in the top 10 for both categories.

Though standing at just 6’1″, Morrow’s tenacity in the paint was pivotal for LSU’s deep runs in the NCAA tournament, reaching the Elite 8 in both 2024 and 2025, only to be edged out by Iowa and UCLA, respectively.

LSU’s head coach Kim Mulkey had nothing but praise, saying, “She’ll go down in the history of my coaching as one of the greats, and she was rewarded this year being recognized on All-American teams and All-Conference teams, as she should’ve been.”

Capping her senior year, Morrow made history by becoming the first player from LSU to receive the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Katrina McClain Award, recognizing her as the nation’s top power forward.

The Connecticut Sun’s 2025 season is set to tip-off at home against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, May 18, and Morrow may very well be in their starting lineup.