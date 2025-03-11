LSU’s Aneesah Morrow A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

ATLANTA – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Morrow’s defensive impact has come in a variety of ways this season. Morrow ranks No. 4 nationally with 8.5 defensive rebounds per game, limiting opponents second chance opportunities. She also grabs 2.6 steals per game which ranks in the top-25 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC.

Morrow leads the country with 27 double-doubles this season. She also leads the country in rebounds (13.6 rpg) and offensive rebounds (5.2 orpg). Morrow is the only player this season with over 550 points and 400 rebounds.

The senior from Chicago is leaving her name in the record books as one of the top players in women’s college basketball history. With 101 career double-doubles, Morrow is just the second player in NCAA DI history to reach the century mark in double-doubles. With 1,665 career rebounds, she ranks No. 4 in NCAA DI history (she is 47 rebounds shy of No. 3). Morrow is also one of only eight players in NCAA DI history with 2,500+ career points and 1,500+ career rebounds.

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Rori Harmon, Texas

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Sedona Prince, TCU

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

Taylor Thierry, Ohio State

Makayla Timpson, Florida State

JuJu Watkins, USC