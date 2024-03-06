LSU’s Aneesah Morrow A Finalist For the Cheryl Miller Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was announced on Wednesday as a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award as one of the top five small forwards in the country.

On Tuesday Morrow was named to the First Team All-SEC. She is also a finalist for the Naismith Award.

Morrow, in her first year at LSU, has been a big time play maker for the Tigers on both end of the floor. Morrow is a double-double machine with 18 this season (No. 7 in NCAA). The Chicago native Morrow is averaging 16.7 points (No. 6 in the SEC) and 10.0 rebounds per game (No. 5 in the SEC). Her most exceptional performance came this year at the Cayman Island Classic where she led a shorthanded LSU squad to victory over Virginia with 37 points and 16 rebounds. Morrow has shined defensively, leading the team with 81 steals (2.7 spg, No. 4 in the SEC). She has nine games this season with 4+ steals and has one game with nine steals. Over LSU’s past two games, Morrow has also excelled as a passer with nine assists at Georgia and against Kentucky.

As an undersized post player and efficient scorer, Morrow can stretch the defense to create opportunities. She can score at all three levels and has a quick turnaround in the midrange game. As the season has progressed, Morrow and Angel Reese have found great chemistry. They play well off each other and work together well in the high-low game. Between Morrow and Reese, they have combined to put up 38 double-doubles. They have both secured double-doubles in the same game 10 times.

Later this month, the finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.