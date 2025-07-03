LSU’s Andrew Whitworth Credits Saban Touch For Rise To Stardom And La. Sports Hall Of Fame

NATCHITOCHES – Andrew Whitworth probably did not need Nick Saban to reach the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame last Saturday here, even though Saban happened to be going in at the same time.

Whitworth played for the legendary Don Shows, who was inducted into the Hall in 2011, at West Monroe High, winning three state championships in the Superdome in New Orleans in 1997, ’98 and 2000. He played in Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 season and won Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season under coach Sean McVay as the oldest offensive tackle ever to play in the Super Bowl at 40 before retiring two months later.

A giant of a man at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds when he played, but slimmed down now below 300, Whitworth was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2021, a first team All-Pro in 2015 and ’17 and a Pro Bowler in 2012 and 2015-17 after the Bengals took him in the second round in 2006. He is now an analyst on Amazon for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football as the Pro Football Hall of Fame is near as well.

After signing as a 35-year-old free agent with the Rams for three years at $36 million following 16 seasons with Cincinnati from 2006-16, Whitworth had dinner with McVay.

“Sean McVay and I have been documented as being really close,” Whitworth said over the weekend. “But a lot of that is talking to him about a lot of the things I learned from Nick. When I went to dinner with Sean a week or so after I signed, I told him, ‘Hey, man, you’re the closest thing I’ve ever met to Nick Saban.'”

After all, Whitworth was part of Saban’s first recruiting class at LSU in 2001 that the coach had a full year to gather. It was his first of two No. 1 classes in just five years at the school and included such future NFL first round picks as defensive end Marcus Spears, wide receiver Michael Clayton and running back Joseph Addai, and defensive end Marquise Hill in the second round.

And Saban convinced Whitworth to move him from tight end to offensive tackle while Whitworth was still at West Monroe, much like Saban persuaded Spears to move from tight end to defensive end out of Southern Lab. He also recruited Whitworth away from Florida.

“I always grew up a Danny Wuerffel and Steve Spurrier fan,” Whitworth said. “Fred Taylor was my favorite back. I wanted to be a Gator so bad. I went to camp there when I was playing tight end. I decided that’s where I was going to go. And then LSU hired this guy named Nick Saban. And he came into my living room, sat with my parents and me, and the rest is history. He convinced me of his vision.”

People have asked Whitworth what made Saban, who holds the NCAA record for national championships with seven (one at LSU and six at Alabama), so successful.

“Talk to him for three minutes,” he said. “I’d been to see Houston Nutt (Arkansas), Phillip Fulmer (Tennessee), Steve Spurrier (Florida), and they all used really big tight ends. And Nick said, ‘We could sign you as a tight end, and you could come and play that for a year. But I think the sooner you play offensive tackle, you’ll have a pretty good run.'”

And Whitworth was all but hypnotized.

“I was like, ‘Man, this is the first coach who told me I should be a lineman.’ Which is the most insulting thing ever for a tight end. But the way Nick said it, you’re like, ‘Hmm, I might be a linemen.’ And it became cool. And I actually asked my senior year at West Monroe if I could move to tackle. That was the first time that somebody was honest with me in the recruiting process.”

At the induction ceremony Saturday night with Saban sitting a few feet away, Whitworth cracked, “I don’t know if Nick’s been right about a lot, but he was definitely right about that one, right?”

Whitworth signed with LSU as the No. 5 offensive lineman in the nation by Rivals.com from a state that historically did not and has not produced a lot of players at that position. And Saban red-shirted him in 2001. And when Whitworth walked into a meeting late, he might as well have been a walk-on.

“I was the example that day,” he said. “It was one of those things you never forget, but also you grow to appreciate it. It was an even field for everybody. Nick was so good at knowing when to really push people’s buttons and when to make examples, and when not to.”

And when to let his players hit the French Quarter in New Orleans during the week leading up to the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 4, 2004, against Oklahoma, even though the Tigers would have their first chance to win a national championship since 1958 at the same Sugar Bowl.

“One of the chill-est weeks I’ve ever seen was before we played in that game,” Whitworth said. “I thought he did a great job being chill, and then knowing when it was time to really bring the energy. Most of the week, he let us have fun. He knew it was New Orleans, where so many of the team was from, and we had so many Louisiana kids.”

But a few days before kick-off, it was game on.

“Just great management of our emotions,” Whitworth said. “A lot of those big games, especially in the NFL, it’s about your ability to control your emotions and what you’re using them for. Because there were times during the regular season when you were like, ‘Man, his thumb’s on you all the time.’ That week, he was so in control. It was like he was playing a piano with us. And he knew when the big part of the song was coming, and when we were going to have to get after it.”

And LSU hit all the high notes in a 21-14 win.

“And what a week. I always tell people I don’t know if I had a moment in the NFL that I felt more like a rock star than the week we had as LSU players first time back in the national championship in the city of New Orleans,” said Whitworth, who played in two Super Bowls and won one. “Now, we’ve got NIL, so we’re safe to say that not a kid paid for a thing that whole week in New Orleans on our football team. I can assure you that.”

Whitworth returned to the dome for yet another championship game on Jan. 20, 2019, for the NFC title against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won, 26-23, in overtime after the documented worst call in NFL playoff history. Obvious pass interference was not called late in regulation on the Rams. Had it been called, the Saints would have been at first and goal at the 1-yard line with extremely high likelihood of running out most of the clock after scoring the winning points.

“Uh, controversial at best,” Whitworth smiled. “But to win an NFC championship there, and to really say, ‘Hey, I had a chance to win a championship here at every level of sports in the Superdome’ was special. Every time I walk into the Superdome, it just felt like going to your favorite playground as a kid. For a Louisiana kid, I don’t know how I could ever dream of that scenario. That’s something I think about more than anything else.

“Obviously winning a Super Bowl was amazing, too. So many emotional moments. The success I had in this state – the moments and memories are most special to me. So, this honor to me means a lot because of that – the pride I have in this place and its people. So, thank you.”

Backstage moments before the inductees walked out, Whitworth was pacing on his cell phone.

“If he was still playing for me, I’d tell him to put that thing away,” Saban said. “We had a rule against those. But I’m not going to tell him anything now.”

Whitworth hasn’t needed a piano player for years.

“When you use terms like, ‘Iron sharpens iron (or ivory). And you talk about culture and how it affects people, and how you do things, I think of Nick Saban,” Whitworth said. “His impact on me in general, my leadership style as a captain in the NFL, my passion for being great at things I’m a part of – a lot of that all derives from Nick Saban.”