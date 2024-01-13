LSU’s Alia Armstrong opens indoor season in style; Matthew Sophia claims his hurdles race

LSU’s track teams opened the 2024 indoor season in its own Purple Tiger event at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse, winning eight events and setting two of the nation’s top marks in the process.

New Orleans native Alia Armstrong won the 60-meter hurdles with a nation’s leading time of 8.05 seconds.

Hurdler Matthew Sophia improved upon a fifth-place finish in the semifinals to win the men’s 60 hurdles with a posting of 7.77 seconds, the fifth best time in the country.

Arkansas State transfer Myles Thomas won in his debut for LSU with a 6.61 clocking in the 60 meters, tying the school’s fourth fastest time. The Sun Belt Conference indoor champion in the 60 and outdoor champion in the 100, edged teammate Jaiden Reid, a freshman from the Cayman Islands, who ran 6.70.

LSU also picked up wins from Ji’eem Bullock in the long jump (24-4 ½) and Zachary native Rhen Langley in the mile (4:11.87).

Lorena Rangel Batres led a strong charge for LSU which finished 1-2-3-4-5 in the women’s mile with a time of 4 minutes, 49.14 seconds. She finished head of Michaela Rose (4:49.20), Montana Monk (4:51.24), Callie Hardy (4:52.70) and Ella Chesnut (4:55.39).

Long jumper Morgan Smalls won her specialty on her final jump, a 20-11 1 ½ mark, while Emery Prentice captured the pole vault (12-6).

LSU returns action Jan. 19-20 in Lubbock, Texas at the Corky Classic.