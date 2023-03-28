LSU’s Alia Armstong selected SEC’s Runner of Week for second consecutive time

LSU’s Alia Armstrong repeated as the Southeastern Conference women’s Runner of the Week the conference announced Tuesday.

Armstrong has registered two NCAA-leading times, at her first meet at the Miami Hurricane Invitational two weeks ago, and again in this past weekend’s Battle on the Bayou.

She took first in the 100-meter hurdles (13.06) and then took part of the 4×100-meter relay team that placed first among collegians with a time of 44.02 seconds in Coral Gables, Florida. Those two times earned her the first SEC weekly honor of the season.

Armstrong became the first women to go sub-13 seconds in the 100 hurdles this season (12.82) in her team’s first home outdoor meet of the season. She also helped improve her team’s 4×100 national-lead with a time of 43.27 seconds.

Armstrong currently holds two national leads and is part of the newly ranked No. 1 women’s team in the nation.