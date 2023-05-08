LSU’s Ali Newland earns SEC’s final Player of Week honor for regular season

LSU utility player Ali Newland picked up her first SEC Player of the Week honor after her team’s series win over Georgia this past weekend.

Newland, a left fielder/catcher, won the league’s final weekly honor Monday after she batted .700 with seven hits and three runs scored, helping the Tigers to a sweep of Georgia on Sunday and win in the three-game series.

Newland had a pair of three-hit games, including the series finale, in which she singled home a run for a 9-1 run-rule victory in the sixth inning of Sunday’s second game.

She increased her batting average to .336 overall this season with 50 hits. She ranks No. 2 and No. 4 in the SEC, respectively, with 31 hits and a .413 batting average in league games only.

LSU (40-14) earned the No. 6 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament where the Tigers face No. 11 Ole Miss (29-25) at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network.