LSU’s Alexis Guillory And Abigail Chemnagei Qualify For NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU women’s track freshman Abigail Chemnagei of Kapenguria, Kenya, and junior Alexis Guillory of Alexandria, each punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 10-13 on Thursday at the NCAA East first round in Lexington, Kentucky.

Chemnagei turned in a time of 33:15.21 in the 10,000 meters to qualify. Guillory threw a mark of 51.28 meters in the javelin for her first trip to the NCAA Championships.

The men’s and women’s competition continues at the University of Kentucky through Saturday.

Tiger sprinters came out fast on Thursday starting with the women’s 100-meter sections. Shawnti Jackson flashed her speed with a wind-legal season best of 11.03 seconds to win her heat. Freshman Athaleyha Hinckson also advanced with a time of 11.18 seconds in her heat. And Tima Godbless had an 11.23 time to qualify for Saturday.

Final Results

The Tigers had two freshmen show out during the women’s 400 meters. Skyler Franklin clocked the fastest of the two with 51.35 seconds, and Kennedi Burks clocked a personal-best 51.75 seconds.

Meanwhile, Salieci Myles advanced in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.04, and Adeyah Brewster advanced in that event with a 13:07 time.