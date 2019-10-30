LSU’s Alexander, Dobles claim two of top awards on 2020-21 All-Louisiana soccer team

LSU forwards Tinaya Alexander and Taylor Dobles were recognized as the Louisiana Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced to highlight its 2020-21 All-Louisiana soccer team.

Alexander, a striker from Reading, Berkshire, England, was voted Player of the Year after leading the Tigers in points (21), goals (nine) and shots on goal (19). Her nine goals and 21 points ranked in the top four in the SEC this season. Five of her nine goals came against SEC competition.

Dobles, a native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., earned Freshman of the Year honors after ranking third on the squad in points (eight) and goals (three).

Alexander and Dobles also received spots on the All-Louisiana team in addition to their individual honors. One more Tiger received All-Louisiana recognition, with Molly Thompson receiving honorable mention. She finished the season with five goals, good enough to rank her second on the team in goals and also second in points (10).

Player of the Year – Tinaya Alexander, LSU

Newcomer of the Year – Lizzie Mayfield, UL-Lafayette

Freshman of the Year – T aylor Dobles, LSU

Coach of the Year – Chris McBride, Southeastern Louisiana

Women’s Soccer All-Louisiana Team

Tinaya Alexander, LSU

Taylor Dobles, LSU

Elizabeth Doll, Louisiana Tech

Hallie Field, Northwestern State

Dalton Fish, Southeastern Louisiana

Megan Gordon, Southeastern Louisiana

Mya Guillory, Southeastern Louisiana

Nicole Henry, Northwestern State

Lizzie Mayfield, UL-Lafayette

Kailey Pena, Grambling State

Acey Aydogmus, Northwestern State

Honorable Mention

Alex Augustyn, UL-Lafayette

Una Einarsdottir, UL-Lafayette

Natalee Henry, Northwestern State

Makenzie Maher, Southeastern Louisiana

Nadine Maher, Southeastern Louisiana

Janet Stopka, ULM

Molly Thompson, LSU