LSU’s Alexander, Dobles claim two of top awards on 2020-21 All-Louisiana soccer team

LSU forwards Tinaya Alexander and Taylor Dobles were recognized as the Louisiana Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced to highlight its 2020-21 All-Louisiana soccer team.
Alexander, a striker from Reading, Berkshire, England, was voted Player of the Year after leading the Tigers in points (21), goals (nine) and shots on goal (19). Her nine goals and 21 points ranked in the top four in the SEC this season. Five of her nine goals came against SEC competition.
Dobles, a native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., earned Freshman of the Year honors after ranking third on the squad in points (eight) and goals (three).
Alexander and Dobles also received spots on the All-Louisiana team in addition to their individual honors. One more Tiger received All-Louisiana recognition, with Molly Thompson receiving honorable mention. She finished the season with five goals, good enough to rank her second on the team in goals and also second in points (10).
Player of the Year – Tinaya Alexander, LSU
Newcomer of the Year – Lizzie Mayfield, UL-Lafayette
Freshman of the Year – Taylor Dobles, LSU
Coach of the Year – Chris McBride, Southeastern Louisiana
Women’s Soccer All-Louisiana Team
Tinaya Alexander, LSU
Taylor Dobles, LSU
Elizabeth Doll, Louisiana Tech
Hallie Field, Northwestern State
Dalton Fish, Southeastern Louisiana
Megan Gordon, Southeastern Louisiana
Mya Guillory, Southeastern Louisiana
Nicole Henry, Northwestern State
Lizzie Mayfield, UL-Lafayette
Kailey Pena, Grambling State
Acey Aydogmus, Northwestern State
Honorable Mention
Alex Augustyn, UL-Lafayette
Una Einarsdottir, UL-Lafayette
Natalee Henry, Northwestern State
Makenzie Maher, Southeastern Louisiana
Nadine Maher, Southeastern Louisiana
Janet Stopka, ULM
Molly Thompson, LSU
