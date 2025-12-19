LSU’s A.J. Haulcy Is 3rd Tiger Invited To Play In Prestigious NFL Draft Feeder Senior Bowl

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU senior safety A.J. Haulcy will join two other Tigers in the Senior Bowl, which could be called the NFL Draft Bowl.

Haulcy, who transferred to LSU after the 2024 season from Houston, was one of the top safeties in college football in 2025 with three interceptions and 88 tackles, including four straight games in which he had double-digit stops – Ole Miss (13), South Carolina (12), Vanderbilt (13) and Texas A&M (12).

In 702 defensive snaps, Haulcy had four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. In 406 pass coverage snaps, he gave up one touchdown and limited opponents to 24 catches.

The Senior Bowl will be on Jan. 31 (1:30 p.m., NFL Network) in Mobile, Alabama, where it has been held since 1950. In the 2025 NFL Draft, 106 players from the 2025 Senior Bowl were selected, including seven in the first round and 50 in the top three rounds.

Haulcy, who was named a first team All-American by The Sporting News this week, will join two other Tigers at the game and the week of practices beforehand that features virtually all NFL head coaches and general managers in attendance in addition to other NFL personnel executives.

Previous Senior Bowl selections from LSU were defensive end Jack Pyburn, a transfer from Florida, and wide receiver Barion Brown, a transfer from Kentucky.