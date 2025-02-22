LSU’s 9th Inning Rally Falls Just Short In 5-4 Loss To Omaha

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Jay Johnson really likes one-run games. They build the ability to execute in critical situations by any means necessary.

But he really likes them if the Tigers win.

LSU rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday afternoon with clutch performances, but lost 5-4 to Omaha in the first game of a doubleheader in front of 10,318 at Alex Box Stadium. LSU (5-1) and Omaha (2-4) were scheduled to play the nightcap at 5 p.m. LSU won the series opener, 4-2, on Friday night.

Omaha took a 5-0 lead in the seventh inning after LSU starter Anthony Eyanson allowed three hits and struck out seven in a six-inning shutout. LSU reliever Grant Fontenot hit the first two batters he faced, however, and Connor Benge replaced him. Eli Hoerner singled in the first run, and the Mavericks took a 2-0 lead on a Fontenot wild pitch. Then Jackson Trout launched a three-run home run for the 5-0 cushion.

The Tigers left the bases loaded in the first two innings off Omaha starter Ben Weber, who left the game after three and two-thirds innings with a no-hitter. Reliever Luke Gainer also no-hit LSU through two and a third innings before Ashton Larson registered the Tigers’ first hit with two outs in the eighth off Oliver Magee, but was left stranded.

Finally, in the ninth, LSU got things going. Pinch-hitter Tanner Reaves singled to lead off and reached third on Jack Brown’s double before Ryan Costello walked to load the bases. Then Daniel Dickinson doubled in two runs to cut the Mavericks’ lead to 5-2, chasing Mabee.

Omaha reliever Matt Dreher walked Derek Curiel and allowed an RBI single to Jared Jones, and the Tigers were within 5-3 with nobody out. Josh Pearson followed with a sacrifice fly to center, and Omaha’s lead was 5-4.

But Dreher then struck out Larson and got Steven Milam to fly out to center to end the game and gain the save for Gainer (1-0). Fontenot (0-1) took the loss. LSU matched Omaha’s hits with five, but left 11 men on base to five.

Redshirt sophomore Chase Shores (1-0, 1.80 ERA) was scheduled to start the nightcap for LSU against junior right-hander CJ Hood (0-1, 9.00 ERA).