LSU’s 4×100 relay team lowers its nation’s best time for fifth time this season

LSU’s track teams completed its final preparations for the 2023 SEC Track & Field Championships with some head-turning performances in Saturday’s LSU Invitational at Bernie Track Stadium.

The nation’s top 4×100 relay team overcame somewhat chilly and damp conditions to improve their nation’s leading time to 38.26 seconds to win the event.

The group of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming and Godson Oghenebrume not only improved their nation’s best time which they reset for the fifth time this year, but their time ranks sixth best all-time in college history, fourth best in the world this year and set a facility record.

Oghenebrume and Fleming came back in the 100 meters to finish 1-2 with wind-aided times of 10.01 and 10.10 seconds, respectively, and Hicklin was second in the long jump (25 feet, 10 ¾ inches).

LSU also had a pair of first place finishes on the men’s side with John Mayer winning the shot put (67-0) and Jackson Martingayle leading a 1-2-3 showing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:10.32). Will Dart (9:31.21) and Cade Martin (9:34.39) were second and third, respectively.

Alia Armstrong also claimed first for the Tigers in the 110 hurdles (12.56).

LSU will host the SEC meet at Bernie Moore Stadium on May 11-13.