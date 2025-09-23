LSU’s 2026-29 SEC Opponents Announced; Tigers Will Host Bama In ’26, Play There in ’28

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU-Alabama annual regular season series will continue in 2026 with the Crimson Tide playing at LSU, and the Tigers will return the game in 2028.

That means LSU and Alabama will not meet in a regular season in 2027 for the first time since 1963, eliminating the league’s biggest television game of the 2000s.

My biggest takeaway here is no LSU-Bama. The Tennessee yearly opponents will get some people riled up, but both Kentucky and Vandy consider Tennessee to be their top rival. I suspect each team got to vote for the one rival they’d most want to keep. pic.twitter.com/mqNWwtLeLt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 22, 2025

LSU will also get Texas at home in the 2026 season and return that game in 2028. So Texas quarterback Arch Manning of New Orleans will be the third member of the quarterback Manning Dynasty to play in Tiger Stadium – Arch’s grandfather Archie Manning of Ole Miss in 1968 and ’70 and Arch’s uncle Eli Manning in 2001 and ’02. Archie’s oldest son Peyton Manning did not play against LSU when he was Tennessee’s quarterback from 1994-97.

What? No LSU-Bama game in near future?https://t.co/lQxvDNHhSd — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 22, 2025

The dates of the games in the SEC’s new nine-game schedule for 2026-29 will not be announced until December.

The new scheduling format has each SEC team meeting all 15 other teams at least once every two years and twice (home and away) every four years.

COMPLETE SCHEDULES FOR 2026-29 FOR ALL 16 SEC TEAMS

As previously reported, LSU’s annual opponents for this first four-year cycle are Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

No LSU Alabama bums me out https://t.co/CiB0EcvWYI — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) September 22, 2025

LSU 2026 OPPONENTS (Not necessarily in this order.):

Texas A&M

at Arkansas

at Ole Miss

Alabama

Mississippi State

Texas

at Auburn

at Kentucky

at Tennessee

LSU 2027 OPPONENTS (Not necessarily in this order):

at Texas A&M

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Missouri

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

at Florida

at Georgia

at South Carolina.

LSU 2028 OPPONENTS (Not necessarily in this order.)

Texas A&M

at Arkansas

at Ole Miss

Auburn

Kentucky

Tennessee

at Alabama

at Mississippi State

at Texas

LSU 2029 OPPONENTS (Not necessarily in this order.)

at Texas A&M

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

at Missouri

at Vanderbilt

at Oklahoma