LSU’s 1997 home run record looks like it won’t be broken by Tennessee

It looks like Tennessee baseball will not break the home run record set by LSU in 1997.

The Vols were on pace to set the record heading into Omaha, but with just one game to go they sit six homers behind LSU’s 188 with 182. LSU hit a homer in every game that season and averaged 2.69 homers per game. This season, Tennessee is averaging 2.56 homers per game.

The Tigers won the national championship when they set the homer record. Tennessee will be trying to win its own national title even if the record is likely out of reach. The Vols will take on Texas A&M in Game 3 of the College World Series on Monday at 6 p.m.