LSU Zeroing In On Defensive Line Coach Target In South Carolina’s Sterling Lucas

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly close to hiring a new defensive line coach in South Carolina defensive line coach Sterling Lucas.

But we have heard this before.

Lucas, 34, has been the Gamecocks’ defensive ends and outside linebackers coach since 2022. In the 2025 season, Lucas had the title of run game defensive coordinator. South Carolina finished 11th in the Southeastern Conference ad 47th nationally against the run with 136 yards allowed a game during a 4-8 season – 1-7 in the SEC.

Lucas was an assistant defensive line coach in 2021 with the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and was a defensive line assistant from 2016-20 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lane Kiffin is in his proverbial duck blind prepping for portal season, and there’s no bag limit. @andrechampagnee https://t.co/uJJbSBlHeF — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 19, 2025

Former LSU and NFL defensive tackle star Kyle Williams is not being retained by Kiffin as LSU’s interior defensive line coach after the Tigers play Houston in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. Williams coached just one season at LSU after coaching at his alma mater Ruston High from 2020-24 following his retirement from the Buffalo Bills.

LSU already has an edge rusher coach in Kevin Peoples, who may be retained by Kiffin after two seasons with the Tigers and the 2022 and ’23 season in that position at Missouri under defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Kiffin has retained Baker, who came to LSU from Missouri with Peoples after the 2023 season.

So, it is unclear who will coach LSU’s interior defensive lineman should Lucas come on board. Peoples was a defensive line coach at Indiana in 2020 and ’21, at Tulane from 2016-19, at Georgia Southern in 2014 and ’15 and at UAB in 2013.

Kiffin first targeted Syracuse defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson as his defensive line coach two weeks ago, and Robinson interviewed at LSU. Robinson reportedly was near being hired. But over the last two weeks, he has entertained other offers and/or interest at Nebraska, Penne State and, most recently, Texas A&M, where he coached from 2018-23. Robinson was Syracuse’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and ’25 without success and was demoted to co-defensive coordinator after this past regular season.

There was also some interest by Kiffin in Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, but he has agreed to remain at Florida for a third season under new Gators’ head coach Jon Sumrall.