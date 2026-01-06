LSU Zeroes In On No. 1 Portal QB Sam Leavitt Of Arizona State At A Potential Price Of $5 Million

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Counting high schools and colleges, LSU would be Arizona State redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt’s sixth school since 2019.

So, he is used to adapting to new teams and coaches, and his potential new coach/offensive genius Lane Kiffin knows how to quickly adapt to new players.

Leavitt (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal recruiting period. And he was believed to be close to committing and signing with LSU by late Tuesday or early Wednesday for as much as $4 or $5 million, sources said, after a two-day visit with Kiffin and staff. That included dinner Monday night at the ultra upscale Supper Club in Baton Rouge.

Leavitt previously visited Kentucky and was scheduled to visit Texas Tech before Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby chose the Red Raiders over LSU and other schools.

Also at the Supper Club were LSU junior linebacker Whit Weeks and three of the six Ole Miss offensive assistant coaches Kiffin has brought to LSU who are continuing to coach the Rebels through the College Football Playoffs – offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., co-coordinator/tight ends coach Joe Cox and assistant quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens.

Weis, Cox, Stevens, pass game coordinator/receivers coach George McDonald, running backs coach Kevin Smith and slot receivers coach Sawyer Jordan were all expected back with Ole Miss on Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona for game preparations, despite curiously incorrect national reports over the weekend. Weis, who has continued to call the plays, had been in Oxford over the weekend and Monday preparing.

The No. 6 Rebels (13-1) play No. 10 Miami (12-2) in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Leavitt completed 216 of 350 passes (61.7 percent) for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions for the No. 23 passing efficiency rating in the nation at 150.2 in 13 starts in 2024. A dual threat, he also rushed 110 times for 443 yards and five touchdowns.

“Sam’s good. Sam’s really good. I keep saying it,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said late in the 2024 season. “Sam’s really good, and we should be really happy that we have Sam, and we have him for two to three more years. I mean, Sam’s going to play on Sundays. There’s zero doubt in my mind Sam’s an NFL player.”

Leavitt injured ligaments in his right foot and tried to play on it before calling it a season after seven games in 2025 and having Lisfranc surgery, which involves plates and/or screws realigning the foot and includes a six-month recovery. He is expected to miss spring practice wherever he lands.

SAM LEAVITT MISSED ARIZONA STATE’S POST SEASON TEAM BANQUET

But Kiffin and Weis got transfer Division II transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ready and then some after he did not arrive at Ole Miss until April and missed spring practice. Chambliss only finished fifth in the nation in passing yards with 3,660 and 14th in passing efficiency at 157.3 on 271-of-408 passing with 21 TDs and three interceptions.

Leavitt began his college career at Michigan State in 2023. He was red-shirted after completing 15 of 23 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns and 67 yards on 13 carries in four games. He signed with Michigan State as the No. 18 quarterback in the nation and No. 2 prospect in Oregon in 2023 from West Linn High in West Linn, Oregon. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon as a senior after throwing for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns at his third high school.

He played his freshman and junior prep seasons at Westview High in Washington County, Oregon, which is 40 miles from West Linn High. His family moved to Pleasant Grove, Utah, near Brigham Young before his sophomore season when he played at Pleasant Grove High. His father Jared and older brother Dallin each played at BYU.

Leavitt considered following his family ties to BYU. After entering the portal from Michigan State following the 2023 season, his top schools were Arizona State and BYU.

“Really good player. He comes from a good family,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said before playing Arizona State late in the 2024 season. “He’s super athletic. He can run. He’s got an accurate arm. I think he’s got a great football IQ. He’s dangerous. He’s got a lot of football to play. I think he he saw some opportunities over there at ASU. And you look at him, he’s thriving in it.”