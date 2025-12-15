LSU WRs Chris Hilton Jr., Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson To Play in East-West All-Star Game

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU wide receivers Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton Jr. will get one last chance to show NFL scouts what they can do in a real game on Jan. 27 when they play in the East-West Shrine game in Frisco, Texas (6 p.m., NFL Network).

Anderson, a junior from Edna Karr High in New Orleans, is expected to skip his senior season and enter his name in the NFL Draft, which will be April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. He can’t play in the East-West game and return to LSU for his senior season in 2026.

Anderson would likely shine in new LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s multi-faceted offense. He caught only 33 passes for 398 yards in 2025, but suffered from various injuries throughout the season and missed three games. In 2024 when healthy, Anderson led LSU in receiving yards with 884 and in catches with 61 and had five TDs in 13 games as a sophomore. As a redshirt freshman in 2023 after transferring from Alabama, Anderson caught 12 passes for 59 yards.

Thomas, a senior from John Ehret High in the New Orleans, caught 40 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. After transferring from Mississippi State, he caught 23 passes for 218 yards in 2024. In 2023 as a Bulldog, he caught 40 passes for 503 yards and a TD.

Hilton, a senior from Zachary, had a disappointing final season at LSU, catching just seven passes for 55 yards. In three previous injury-filled seasons, he caught 22 passes for 415 yards and six touchdowns.

Thomas and Hilton are expected to play for LSU (7-5) in the Texas Bowl in Houston against Houston (9-3) on Dec. 27 (8:15 p.m., ESPN). Anderson is not likely to play in the bowl.

Meanwhile, LSU senior defensive end Jack Pyburn will play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 31 (1:30 p.m., NFL Network) in Mobile, Alabama. Pyburn, a transfer from Florida after last season, made 52 tackles in 12 games in 2025 with two sacks, eight quarterback hurries, 5.5 stops for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Pyburn may or may not play in LSU’s bowl.