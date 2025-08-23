LSU WR Zavion Thomas Not Concerned With Clemson Crowd Noise – A&M Earmarked Tigers

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Most of LSU’s football team have never been to Clemson, South Carolina, where the No. 9 Tigers open the season a week from Saturday against the No. 4 other Tigers (6:30 p.m., ABC). LSU has never played at Clemson.

But LSU coach Brian Kelly knows, the place. He lost there, 24-22, in 2015 as Notre Dame’s coach.

LSU COACH BRIAN KELLY VS. CLEMSON COACH DABO SWINNEY HISTORY

LSU sophomore transfer safety Tamarcus Cooley of North Carolina State played at Clemson’s 81,500-seat Memorial Stadium last season, losing 59-35 as quarterback Cade Klubnik threw three touchdown passes.

“Don’t let the fans get to you, because it’s Clemson,” Cooley said Friday when he asked what he is telling his teammates. “It’s exactly what you all think it is. Great environment.”

And loud. He said you can hear the fans yelling at you.

“All that, everything, everything,” Cooley said. “I’ll be trying to just ignore it. You hear some of everything.”

LSU senior wide receiver Zavion Thomas will be playing his first game at Clemson, aka Death Valley, but he feels as prepared as he can be.

“We’ve been doing a walk-through, like every day with a lot of music,” he said of LSU’s coaches trying to mimic the noise. “Communication is something that they’ve been preaching. We can’t hear, so watching the quarterback all the time. Just having the awareness. Just knowing what to expect at Clemson, so they put us in a good position for that.”

And Thomas did play in front of 108,852 at Kyle Field in College Station last season in a 38-23 loss.

“Yes, we played at Texas A&M last year,” he said. “It was crazy out there, so we’re very prepared.”

Thomas hopes he gets to experience playing in Death Valley north, or “junior,” as Kelly called it, in person a receiver. The Tigers are loaded at receiver this season with returning veteran starters Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr., ahead of him on the depth chart along with transfer receivers Barion Brown of Kentucky and Nic Anderson of Oklahoma.

“Yes, but make the play when your number’s called,” he said. “And doing everything like it’s your last play.”

That’s what LSU receivers coach Cortez Hankton preaches.

“He says this could be your last play,” Thomas said. “We don’t know when it could be over.”

Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State to LSU before the 2024 season, caught 23 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns last season in 13 games and three starts.

“I’m being comfortable this season,” he said. “It’s me knowing that they know my abilities, and my confidence level is the highest it’s ever been.”

Thomas is expected to return kickoffs and punts again this season as he led the SEC in kickoff returns last season with a 26.4-yard average, bringing back 24 for for 633 yards. He totaled a 993 all-purpose yards on the season.

He could also quiet the Clemson crowd with another kickoff return for a touchdown. He brought one back 95 yards in LSU’s 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

“It’s fun. It’s a blessing, just being that versatile,” he said.