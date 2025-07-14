LSU WR Nic Anderson Injured In Car Accident, But Expected Back For August Practices

ATLANTA – Wide receiver Nic Anderson, one of LSU’s highest ranked players in its No. 1-ranked transfer class, was injured in a car accident on Friday, LSU football coach Brian Kelly said at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Monday.

Anderson, who transferred from Oklahoma after last season as the No. 9 portal prospect nationally and No. 3 wide receiver, will be a junior this season.

LSU has not released where the accident took place, but most players stay on campus over the summer, Anderson, 21, is from Katy, Texas.

“We think that this is going to be short term, a week or so, and then he’ll be back at it,” Kelly said. “But enough that he had to get checked in and stayed overnight for observations.”

LSU begins preseason practices next month.

Anderson is already coming off of a quadriceps (thigh) injury that kept him out of all but the season opener last season at Oklahoma.

“So, we just wanted to be careful with him,” Kelly said. “We didn’t want to get into a situation where, as you know, the medical issues with him at Oklahoma were real.”

Anderson caught 31 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2023 at Oklahoma. He was a three-star prospect at Katy High in Texas as the No. 61 wide receiver in the nation and No. 56 prospect in his state when he signed with the Sooners before the 2022 season.

He is the second LSU player injured in a car accident this year. Freshman quarterback Colin Hurley of Jacksonville, Florida, was found drifting in and out of consciousness and hospitalized after driving into a tree near LSU’s campus at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 16. He eventually recovered after missing spring practice, but is expected to be at 100 percent or near it for August practices.

“It wasn’t quite as bad as Colin Hurley’s, which was life-threatening,” Kelly said.