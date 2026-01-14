LSU WR Nic Anderson Entering Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU redshirt junior wide receiver Nic Anderson is entering the transfer portal, he tells Tiger Rag.

Anderson (6-4, 208 pounds) came into Baton Rouge last offseason as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 9 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com, but things never worked out for him at LSU.

This season, Anderson caught 12 passes for 106 yards with two touchdowns for the Tigers. Anderson battled multiple injuries at LSU and was never able to consistently be in the rotation at wideout.

In his redshirt freshman season at Oklahoma, Anderson caught 38 passes for 798 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Anderson, a Katy, Texas, native, was a three-star coming out of Katy High School and he was rated as the No. 61 wide receiver in the country according to 247sports.com.

LSU is now up to 34 outgoing transfers. Freshman wide receiver Phillip Wright III is the only returning wide receiver on the 2026 roster.