LSU WR CJ Daniels UCLA Game-Week Interview, Says The Sky Is The Limit for Tigers

LSU Tigers football wide receiver CJ Daniels interview.
Related Articles
LSU ranked No. 12 in Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll
LSU opens its third season under head coach Brian Kelly ranked No. 12 in the nation as the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday. The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 mark and […]
William Weathers: LSU’s Kelly appreciative of program’s gains in 2022, but veteran coach realizes there’s still work to be done
There was plenty of ground for Brian Kelly to cover in his first year at LSU. He found more than a badly depleted roster of 39 scholarship players waiting. There was also the fragile state […]
On the receiving end: LSU scheduled to host five-star wide out Cam Coleman where the Tigers are among his finalists
LSU’s nationally ranked Class of 2024 has 18 commitments. What the Tigers don’t have is a five-star prospect and a wide receiver ranked among the top 10 in the nation. The Tigers have positioned themselves […]
Be the first to comment