LSU WR Chris Hilton Expected To Play Saturday At Texas A&M – Really, This Time

GLENN GUILBEAU Tiger Rag Editor

The much-anticipated debut of LSU deep threat wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. in the 2024 season will likely happen Saturday night at Texas A&M. Kickoff between the No. 8 Tigers (6-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) and the No. 14 Aggies (6-1, 4-0 SEC) is at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Hilton, who has missed every game this season with a lower leg/ankle injury, practiced fully for the first time on Thursday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said at his post-practice press conference.

“Chris Hilton practiced today,” Kelly said. “He was in full capacity. Yep.”

Kelly still said Hilton, a junior from Zachary who, caught 13 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season, will “probably” still be listed as questionable.

“He’s made progress,” Kelly said. “This has been a slow process.”

Yes, it has. Kelly has said several times throughout this season that Hilton was close to playing in a game, but he has not dressed out yet.

“More than anything else, you don’t bring a wide receiver back after this long out, unless he’s properly conditioned. Because then, (what if) you go pull a hamstring? We’re not concerned, and he’s not concerned about the leg,” Kelly said. “This is much more about a conditioning element relative to soft tissue. We think we’re in pretty good position. Now, it’s just about getting him game ready.”