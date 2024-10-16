LSU WR C.J. Daniels Is Probable For Arkansas, WR Chris Hilton Jr. Remains Questionable

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of the nation’s best passing games may be even better on Saturday when the No. 8 Tigers play at Arkansas (6 p.m., ESPN).

Senior wide receiver CJ Daniels (knee) has returned to practice this week after missing the Tigers’ win over Ole Miss on Saturday, and junior Chris Hilton Jr. (ankle) continues to make gradual progress.

“Daniels practiced (Tuesday) and looked good,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference teleconference. “So, I would say we’re going to probably list him as probable for Saturday.”

Daniels has 20 catches for 239 yards in five games this season.

Junior Chris Hilton Jr., who has not played this season because of an ankle injury, remains questionable.

“Chris was able to do some individual work,” Kelly said. “His is a day-to-day situation, so he’s still questionable. But we’re trending in the right direction there.”

Amid the injuries, Kelly has moved true freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green from tight end to wide receiver this week. Green (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) has three catches for 22 yards on the season and two touchdowns. He caught a 12-yard TD in the second quarter against Ole Miss for a 10-7 lead. He had lined up in the slot position, where wide receivers often line up.

Green also will play forward on the LSU basketball team this season after football ends.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is sixth in the nation in passing yards with 1,989 and in passing yards per game with 331.5. He is third in the nation with 18 touchdowns on 160-of-249 passing with six interceptions. Arkansas is 69th in the nation against the pass with 215 yards allowed a game and eight touchdowns.

LSU Has Allowed Only 2 Sacks All Season

The Tigers have allowed the second fewest sacks in the nation this season with two, yet they are second in the nation in pass attempts with 253. The three programs that have allowed one sack – New Mexico, Georgia Tech and Army – do not pass nearly as much as LSU. New Mexico has thrown 212 passes, followed by Georgia Tech with 204. And Army is 132nd in the nation out of 133 FBS programs in fewest pass attempts with 46.

“Four starters have played three years together,” Kelly said of LSU starting junior tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones and senior guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier. “The two tackles are potential first round draft picks. Brad Davis (line coach0 does a great job. I don’t want to diminish the job our offensive line coach does, but experience is a great thing to have when it comes to blitz pick-up and pressures and working together as a unit.”

The offensive line has often been referred to as the best in the nation. Plus, Nussmeier tends to have a sixth sense, or feel for the pressure.

“The quarterback knows how to protect himself,” Kelly said. “When the quarterback knows how to protect himself, those things usually come to fruition.”