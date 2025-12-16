LSU WR Barion Brown To Play In Senior Bowl In Preparation For 2026 NFL Draft

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU senior wide receiver Barion Brown will be playing in the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 31 (1:30 p.m., NFL Network) and will be entering his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brown, who led the Tigers with 52 catches and with 495 receiving yards in the 2025 season, will get to showcase his talent in the game week practices and in the game at the Senior Bowl, which has been the premier college all-star game leading up to the draft for decades. Coaches, general managers, owners and various personnel executives from every NFL team spend several days in Mobile annually for the event.

Also representing LSU at the Senior Bowl will be senior defensive end Jack Pyburn, who was invited earlier this month.

In his three years at Kentucky, Brown totaled 3,273 all-purpose yards – 1,528 receiving, 1,465 in kickoff returns, 195 rushing and 85 in punt returns.

A Nashville native, Brown was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation by 247sports.com.