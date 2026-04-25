LSU WR Barion Brown Staying In Louisiana, Selected No. 190 Overall By Saints

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

It’s not often that the New Orleans Saints select an LSU player.

But on Saturday, they did, as wide receiver Barion Brown will stay in Louisiana, joining an exciting offense under Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough.

With the 190th pick in the NFL Draft, the #Saints select LSU WR Barion Brown 🙌 pic.twitter.com/K5vsS7BkCK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 25, 2026

Brown was selected No. 190 overall in the sixth round, becoming the third wide receiver taken by New Orleans in this draft class. He joins Jordan Tyson (Arizona State) and Bryce Lance (North Dakota State).

Brown, who stands 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, led LSU in receptions (53) and receiving yards (532) in 2025, adding one touchdown.

Over his collegiate career, Brown recorded 75 catches for 2,060 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 228 yards on 32 carries with two scores.

In addition to his receiving ability, Brown was one of college football’s top return specialists. He scored six kick-return touchdowns on 65 attempts, averaging 29.4 yards per return.

The Nashville native becomes the fifth Tiger selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

Brown offers significant upside with his rare speed and playmaking ability in the return game, which are traits highly valued at the next level.

He joins a Saints offense where he’ll have a chance to compete for playing time immediately, as New Orleans continues to surround quarterback Tyler Shough with playmakers.

Brown could emerge as the vertical threat the Saints have been missing since Rashid Shaheed’s departure to Seattle.