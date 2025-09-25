LSU WR Barion Brown Knows What It’s Like To Beat Ole Miss In Oxford

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown can say something his new teammates can’t.

Brown has won at Ole Miss.

The senior transfer from Kentucky caught five passes for 88 yards in the unranked Wildcats’ 20-17 upset last season at No. 6 Ole Miss, which came into the game 4-0 to the Wildcats’ 2-2. Brown’s 63-yard catch on 4th-and-7 with 3:51 to play and Kentucky trailing 17-13 set up the winning score with 2:25 left.

If you’re not (set) first against Ole Miss offense, you’re last, as Ricky Bobby would say:https://t.co/muxvxcrutS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 25, 2025

The loss kept Ole Miss out of the first 12-team College Football Playoff last season as it finished 9-3 overall and 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference. LSU has not won at Ole Miss since the 2019 season.

“That play doesn’t matter anymore,” Brown said Tuesday as the No. 4 Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) prepare to play at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC). “Anything in the past, I don’t really go back on it, because there’s nothing that we can do in the past. And I’m looking for ways to win this game.”

There is often a lot in the air when LSU plays Ole Miss – bottles, cans, beer, bourbon, coins, batteries. But usually no Love in the air:https://t.co/kW18oc6cI4 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 24, 2025

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin believes in the past as far as game preparation, so he will likely remember Brown’s impact for Kentucky at Ole Miss last season. That and how LSU Garrett Nussmeier shredded the Rebels defense in a 29-26 overtime win at Tiger Stadium last season. Nussmeier completed 22 of 51 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

“Nussmeier does a great job of getting out of trouble and has really quick feet moving around,” Kiffin said. “He did a phenomenal job of saving the game last year, and he’s a savvy player.”

GARRETT NUSSMEIER HAS HIS FASTBALL BACK

Nussmeier appeared to be moving past an abdomen injury last week against Southeastern Louisiana that has bothered him since August. Because of Nussmeier’s better health, Brown is confident the offense can succeed at Ole Miss. The Rebels are 72nd in the nation in total defense, allowing 357 yards a game.

“I feel like you win games in practice, so when you go out there Saturday, it can just be fun and flow how you want it to go.,” Brown said. “We’re just going day-by-day and trying to fix the little things. We’re not trying to let the outside noise get to us, good or bad. We’re staying on our track.”