LSU WR Aaron Anderson Makes It Official – He Will Enter NFL Draft A Year Early

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU junior wide receiver Aaron Anderson officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft a year early on social media Saturday, as Tiger Rag reported he would this week when he accepted an invitation to play in the East-West college all-star game on Jan. 27 in Frisco, Texas.

Anderson caught 33 passes for 398 yards in only nine games because of various injuries in the 2025 season. In 2024, he led LSU in receptions with 61 and in receiving yards with 884 and caught five touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he caught 12 passes as a reserve for 59 yards.

A four-star prospect from Edna Karr High in New Orleans, Anderson was the No. 49 prospect in the country, No. 5 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 player in Louisiana when he committed to LSU on Dec. 19, 2020. But he decommitted on Oct. 18, 2021 – one day after LSU announced that head coach Ed Orgeron would not be retained as head coach after the regular season. On Oct. 29, Anderson committed to Alabama.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly replaced Orgeron in December, and Anderson signed with Alabama on Dec. 15. But he played in only one game for Alabama in 2022 because of a knee injury and was red-shirted. He then transferred to LSU.

Anderson caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards in his LSU career.

LSU junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. is also expected to enter his name in the NFL Draft as he plans on playing the East-West game as well along with senior wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and senior wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

Three other LSU players will play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama. Those are all transfers -safety A.J. Haulcy, wide receiver Barion Brown and defensive end Jack Pyburn.

Among the LSU players still deciding between entering the draft or staying at LSU are junior linebacker Whit Weeks, junior transfer center Braelin Moore and redshirt sophomore transfer safety Tamarcus Cooley.