LSU WR Aaron Anderson Downgraded To Questionable For South Carolina Game

October 9, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Football 0
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson leads the Tigers with 305 receiving yards this season. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU junior wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who leads the Tigers with 305 receiving yards and with a 13.3-yards-per-catch average, is questionable with various injuries for the No. 11 Tigers’ home game against South Carolina on Saturday.

Anderson left the Tigers’ loss at Ole Miss on Sept. 27 with elbow, hip, toe and knee injuries. LSU coach Brian Kelly said Anderson was probable for Saturday at his press conference on Monday.

Kelly has Anderson as “questionable” on the Southeastern Conference’s availability report released Wednesday night, which means he still has a chance to play.

Kickoff between LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) is at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Tigers are 9.5-point favorites.

LSU starting running back Caden Durham (ankle) is listed as probable on the availability report after missing the Ole Miss game. The sophomore leads the Tigers in rushing with 213 yards on 52 carries.

LSU starting left guard (high ankle sprain) is doubtful for the game, according to the report. Starting right tackle Weston Davis (concussion) is not listed on the report, so he has been cleared to play after missing the Ole Miss game. Backup defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux is also probable with a previously non-reported injury.

