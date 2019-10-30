LSU women’s volleyball opens Rice Invitational with a loss to the host Owls

HOUSTON — The LSU women’s volleyball team fell in straight sets 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19 at Rice Friday night here in the Tudor Fieldhouse.

The Tigers (2-4) will take on Sam Houston Saturday at 2 p.m. CT back in the Tudor Fieldhouse at the Rice Invitational.

Kylie Deberg finished with 17 kills to lead LSU, her fifth straight match getting double-digit kills. Ella Larkin got her third career start as the setter, recording 36 assists for the Tigers. Alle Morris finished the match with 4 blocks.

Nicole Lennon led the Owls with a game-high 18 kills, hitting .390 throughout the match. Carly Graham had a double-double with 25 assists and 13 digs.

Rice outhit LSU .320-.202, despite recording only one more kill than the Tigers. LSU had 19 attacking errors and seven service errors.

“This was a game of errors and we made more than they did,” LSU head coach Fran Flory said. “We had as many kills, but our efficiency was not there. We did not connect well. We made too many unforced errors. That was the emphasis this week and unfortunately it didn’t carry over into play tonight.”