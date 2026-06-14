LSU Women’s Track: Shawnti Jackson Paces The Tigers To 10th Place Finish in NCAA Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU women’s track and field team finished 10th in the NCAA Championships Saturday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, with 24 points.

Final Results

The women’s 4×100-meter relay team of Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam, and Shawnti Jackson finished in second for the silver with an LSU record time of of 41.74 seconds for No. 3 in NCAA history and first sub-42-second relay in program history. The previous LSU record of 42.05 seconds stood for eight years.

LSU’s Shawnti Jackson won her second medal of the weekend in the 100 meters as she finished third with a time of 11.01 seconds – two days after her personal best time of 10.88 seconds in the preliminaries. Godbless finished seventh with a time of 11.13 seconds. Both Tigers combined for nine points in the 100 meters.

Jackson then finished second in the 200 meters with a 22.12 time for her third medal of the week – a silver. The 22.12 time pushed her to No. 3 in LSU history, No. 11 in the NCAA books and No. 10 in the world for 2026.