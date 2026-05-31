LSU Women’s Track Has 11 Qualifiers For NCAA Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES
The LSU women’s track team qualified in 11 events for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 10-13 on Saturday at the NCAA East First Round in the Kentucky Track & Field Complex in Lexington.
Sophomore Princesse Hyman qualified in the discus with a mark of 57.30 meters (188-0) on her second attempt to finish fifth overall.
The 4×100-meter relay of Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam, and Shawnti Jackson advanced with a time of 42.48 seconds.
Adeyah Brewster claimed her first ticket to Eugene with a 12.92 time to finish seconds to finish third in the 110-meter hurdles.
Shawnti Jackson clocked a 10.90 time in the 100-meter dash to quality with a time that just off her all-time best and puts her at No. 4 in LSU history. It also ranks her No. 5 in the world and No. 2 in the United States.
Qualifying with Jackson in the 100 meters was Tima Godbless with a time of 11.10 seconds for the third straight year.
Freshman Skyler Franklin punched her ticket to Eugene with a third-place finish in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 50.83 seconds.
Closing the short sprints on the day, Shawnti Jackson qualified with a 22.84 time in the 200 meters.
The final individual ticket punched to Oregon was none other than Edna Chepkemoi with a 15:53.25 time in the 5,000 meters for a No. 2 time in LSU history.
The night closed with the 4×400-meter relay as LSU’s team of Kennedi Burks, Keliza Smith, Nasya Williams and Skyler Franklin qualified with a time of 3:27.50.
LSU Women’s Tickets Punched
Abigael Chemnagei – 10,000 Meter
Edna Chepkemoi – 5000 Meter
Skyler Franklin – 400 Meter
Tima Godbless – 100 Meter
Alexis Guillory – Javelin Throw
Athaleyha Hinckson – 100 Meter
Princesse Hyman – Discus Throw
Shawnti Jackson – 100 Meter
Shawnti Jackson – 200 Meter
Women’s 4×100 (Hinckson, Godbless, Bigam, Jackson)
Women’s 4×400 (Burks, Smith, Williams, Franklin)
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