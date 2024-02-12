LSU Women’s Track & Field Ranked No. 12 in Latest National Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fourth edition of the national rankings for the 2024 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women dropped two spots to No. 12, while the men dropped ten spots to No. 27.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The Tigers have three-nation leaders on the women’s side heading into the fourth weekly-ratings list, the most in the nation.

The newest edition to the nation-leading list was Michaela Rose, who opened up her 800 meter this past weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston with a No. 2 time in NCAA history of 1:59.49.

Rose’s marks a new program record for LSU, becoming the first in school history to go sub-two minutes indoors for the 800m. Her No. 2 time in collegiate history ranks solely behind the collegiate-record holding Athing Mu who went on to win The Bowerman that same season (2021). She joins Alia Armstrong and Brianna Lyston who both also hold nation-leading times in their respective events.

Netherlands native Matthew Sophia was the last to clock a top-10 time in LSU history at the Tyson Invitational on Friday. Sophia originally ran a time of 7.71 seconds in the prelims to time qualify or the final. He then went on to finish first among collegiate athletes and third overall in the final with a new PR of 7.67 seconds, which ranks fifth in LSU history.

At the Tyson Invitational junior Luke Witte threw a personal-best distance of 22.30 meters (73’ 2”) in weight throw. His new PR puts him at third on the all-time LSU performance list, moving him up two spots from his No. 5 ranking of 21.96 meters (72’ 0.75”) from the Corky Classic earlier this season.

LSU currently has seven marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 – Brianna Lyston – 60m – 7.07 seconds

No. 1 – Alia Armstrong – 60mh – 7.92@ seconds

No. 1 – Michaela Rose – 800m – 1:59.49 (#)

No. 5 – Leah Phillips – 60mh – 8.01@ seconds

No. 4 – John Meyer – Shot Put – 19.89m (65’ 3.25”)

No. 9 – Matthew Sophia – 60mh – 7.67 seconds (#)

No. 10 – Luke Witte – Weight Throw – 22.30m (73’ 2”) (#)

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 14 – January 22

LSU Men – NR – January 22

LSU Women – No. 12 – January 29

LSU Men – No. 14 – January 29

LSU Women – No. 10 – February 5

LSU Men – No. 17 – February 5

LSU Women – No. 12 – February 12

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 12