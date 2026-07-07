LSU Women’s Track Adds Sprinter Ty’yanah Adams Via The Portal From Florida A&M

July 7, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, More LSU Sports, Track & Field 0
Portrait of Ty'yanah Adams wearing a crown, sitting on a purple throne beside a poster that reads SIGNED and Home of Champions.
Sprinter and hurdler Ty'yanah Adams is from Carol City High School in Miami and previously competed at Florida A&M and Barton Community College. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU women’s track and field program has signed sprinter/hurdler Ty’yanah Adams, head coach Dennis Shaver announced.

Adams will arrive in Baton Rouge as a junior after a season with Florida A&M in Tallahassee and a season at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas. She had a 100-meter personal best time of 13.07 seconds at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships this past season that won her a silver medal at the meet.

She also won a bronze in the 60-meter hurdles at the SWAC Indoor Championships with a time of 8.32 seconds after clocking an 8.26 in the preliminaries.

While at Barton, Adams was named a National Junior College All-American after finishing fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with an 8.52-second time at the NJCAA Indoor Championships.

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