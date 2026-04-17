LSU Women’s Tennis Secures 4-1 Victory Over Tennessee To Advance To SEC Quarterfinals

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WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sophomore Kayla Cross delivered a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 rally to clinch the match as the No. 9-seeded LSU women’s tennis team downed No. 8-seeded Tennessee, 4-1, on Thursday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

Kayla returns to the Clinch Cam 📹 pic.twitter.com/7rF7Ox9nES — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 17, 2026

LSU moves to 17-8 while Tennessee falls to 20-9

“I think all in all, it was a really good performance by our group,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “I thought we came out exceptionally well in doubles and really took it to them on courts two and three to secure that point. We also got off to some strong starts in singles. Tennessee is a really well-coached, gritty, and competitive group, and they pushed back on us in a lot of spots, but our kids held their nerve like champions. Ella (McDonald) was fantastic today, Carolina (Kuhl) was clutch when she needed to be, and the last few games of Kayla’s (Cross) match were incredibly high-level. We’ll absolutely take that win. Now we need to rest, recharge, and get ready for another great opportunity against Oklahoma tomorrow. The girls are excited for it.”

Singles competition

1. #18 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #10 Katrina Scott (TENN) 7-5, 2-5, unfinished

2. #46 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. #35 Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #80 Vanesa Suarez (TENN) 6-1, 6-2

4. #108 Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Catherine Aulia (TENN) 6-2, 3-6, 3-4, unfinished

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Francesca Mattoili (TENN) 6-3, 6-4

6. #107 Kenna Erickson (LSU) fell to Maeve Thornton (TENN) 6-3, 1-6, 3-6

Doubles competition

1. #67 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #32 Francesca Mattoili/Vanesa Suarez (TENN) 3-4, unfinished

2. #29 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #23 Catherine Aulia/Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) 6-2

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Katrina Scott/Maeve Thornton (TENN) 6-1

Up Next

LSU advances to the quarterfinal round to take on the top seed in the tournament, Oklahoma, on Friday, Apr. 17, at 3:00 p.m. CT.